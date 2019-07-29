Jewelry was stolen late last month from a residence in the 300 block of Waterside Drive in Lewis Center, according to Delaware County Sheriff's Office reports.

The value of the items was estimated at $9,502, according to a report filed at 12:09 p.m. July 20.

In other recent county sheriff's reports:

* Thefts were reported at two businesses in the 100 block of Meadow Park Avenue in Lewis Center in separate incidents July 22.

Electric clippers valued at $399 were reported stolen at 7:19 p.m. from one of the businesses; the other at 8:40 p.m. reported two pairs of shoes and makeup, together worth $189, were stolen.

* A cooler valued at $299 was stolen from the 4800 block of Powell Road in a theft reported at 6:19 p.m. July 20.

* A television and speaker system valued at $340 were stolen from a business in the 8800 block of Columbus Pike in Lewis Center in a theft reported at 1:19 a.m. July 18.

* A tire valued at $125 was stolen from a business in the 7200 block of Graphics Way in Lewis Center in a theft reported at 7:48 p.m. July 17.