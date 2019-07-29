Gahanna's Convention and Visitors Bureau, also known as Visit Gahanna, is providing an opportunity for another round on the Herbal Cocktail Trail.

Celebrating herb-infused libations to inspire more gatherings with friends, Visit Gahanna has tapped the city's herbal roots and enlisted Gahanna's signature eateries, distilleries and bars to create inventive seasonal cocktails.

As a new twist, the 2019 Herbal Cocktail Trail allows partners to update their cocktails to take advantage of their seasonal gardens, according to Mary Szymkowiak, Visit Gahanna's communications and tourism manager.

Through Sept. 30, six Gahanna establishments will feature a distinctive set of summer cocktails. In October, those will give way to autumn and holiday-inspired libations that highlight the tastes and herbs of the fall and winter seasons, Szymkowiak said.

Also new this year, she said, participants who complete the Herbal Cocktail Trail will receive a T-shirt boasting their "Herbal Cocktail Trailblazer" status after they visit all six partner restaurants/pubs and purchase their signature drinks.

"The Herbal Cocktail Trail has been a great addition to our beverage program," said Jessica Kittrell, owner of 101 Beer Kitchen. "As a seasonal, chef-driven restaurant, adding fresh innovative menu items is key. The trail provides a great opportunity to do just that, and our guests have really enjoyed it."

Following the trail is easy, Szymkowiak said.

Participants can pick up a passport at 101 Beer Kitchen, 397 Stoneridge Lane; Barrel & Boar Creekside, 121 Mill St.; Kindred Brewing, 505 Morrison Road; Old Bag of Nails, 63 Mill St.; Nostalgia Brewing, 81 Mill St.; Wyandotte Winery, 4640 Wyandotte Drive; or the Gahanna Visitor Center, 167 Mill St.

Customers will receive a passport sticker for each signature herbal cocktail purchased at the partner businesses.

Once participants receive six stamps at any one or more of the libation stations, they can take their passports to the Gahanna Visitor Center between 8:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. weekdays and redeem them for the T-shirt.

"Our Herbal Cocktail Trail partners have really stepped up their game in crafting new cocktails, infusing fresh seasonal herbs, flowers and fruits into their drink recipes to show off their creativity," said Laurie Jadwin, Visit Gahanna's executive director. "We're excited to showcase these new twists in the program -- and to distribute our new Herbal Cocktail Trailblazer T-shirts to residents and visitors who conquer the trail."

Inspired by Gahanna's status as the Herb Capital of Ohio, Visit Gahanna originally launched the Herbal Cocktail Trail in 2017, making it the first themed cocktail trail in the state, according to Szymkowiak.

mkuhlman@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekMarla