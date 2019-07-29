A Grandview Heights City Council member and the city’s administration have proposed different potential answers to the question of whether to allow residential properties to continue to be used as short-term rentals.

Councilman Steve Reynolds introduced an ordinance at the July 1 council meeting that would require the registration of short-term rental properties.

Such properties often are associated with companies such as Airbnb that allow residents to rent out their homes to visitors online.

Mayor Ray DeGraw has asked council to consider planning a temporary moratorium on short-term rentals in the city to allow more consideration of the issue.

Council’s planning and administration committee met July 22 to discuss both proposals, but committee chairwoman Melanie Houston said the group is nowhere near ready to make a recommendation to the full council.

“What I’d like to talk to the other committee members about is holding a meeting where we would invite different stakeholders in to get their input on the issue,” she said.

Those stakeholders would include residents, hotel operators and property owners who rent out their residences for short-term stays, Houston said.

The issue of short-term rental properties bubbled up in May after residents who live near a Norton Avenue home used as an Airbnb rental attended a council meeting to voice their concerns.

The residents said the house often appears to serve as a party house, resulting in excessive noise and lack of parking.

City code currently neither permits nor bans the commercial use of residences as short-term rental properties, said Patrik Bowman, director of administration and economic development.

A determination should be made whether the code should expressly allow, ban or regulate this type of use, he said.

“The question is, do we want to allow this commercial use in our residential neighborhoods?” DeGraw said. “Our residential lots are located so close together.”

Bed-and-breakfast facilities are considered a conditional use in the RS-1 residential district, which has larger lot sizes, he said.

The residential district encompasses most of the area west of Grandview Avenue, south of First Avenue, east of Marble Cliff and north of Goodale Boulevard.

Any change to the zoning code would require a review and recommendation by the planning commission, city attorney Joelle Khouzam said. The commission would forward a recommendation regarding a potential amendment to the zoning code to council.

A moratorium provides a “timeout” for a community to consider all aspects of an issue and how a city’s action regarding that issue might affect the community, she said.

The same type of situation arose last year when council opted to placed a temporary moratorium on allowing medical-marijuana dispensaries in Grandview.

A number of small communities in the Cleveland area have enacted moratoriums on short-term rentals, Khouzam said.

Likewise, Upper Arlington enacted a one-year moratorium in April 2018 before deciding in April 2019 to make its ban on short-term rentals permanent.

Reynolds said he presented the legislation to require the owners of short-term rental properties to register with the city as a “first step” in the effort to find a long-term solution.

Further discussion is needed to determine whether property owners should be banned from renting their homes for short-term stays or whether such operations should be regulated, he said.

At this point, neither the administration nor council seems “ready, willing or able” to make a decision on short-term rentals, Reynolds said.

His legislation would at least help city officials get a handle on how many properties are being used as short-term rentals, where they are and who owns them, he said.

“It’s very important for our police officers and firefighters to know where these units are so when they respond (to an emergency call), they can respond accordingly,” Reynolds said.

Reynolds’ proposal to register short-term rental properties is, at best, only “a piece of a longer-term solution,” Councilman Anthony Panzera said.

“Whether or not (a property) is registered is not where the problem is,” he said.

The issue the city needs to address is whether short-term rentals should be permitted at all, or at least regulated, he said.

Alex Picazo, a Marble Cliff resident who owns the Norton Avenue home used as an Airbnb, told the committee he takes “full responsibility” for the issues that have arisen at his property, which, he said, was a result of “mismanagement on my part.”

He said he is taking steps to address the concerns neighbors have raised.

Picazo said he has secured permission for guests staying at his property to park in the lot of a nearby business.

“Even though things are improving (at my property), there are still improvements to be done,” he said.

