Reynoldsburg will spend up to an extra $1.3 million on its new community-center YMCA in an effort to keep its promises to voters.

City Council voted unanimously July 22 to appropriate the additional money from the capital-improvement fund, increasing the overall budget of the building under construction on Davidson Drive to $29.3 million.

Voters in 2017 approved a 1% income-tax increase to help fund infrastructure and the 70,000-square-foot community center. The tax increase to 2.5% is expected to generate about $6.5 million annually.

The community center is being built as a partnership between the city and the YMCA of Central Ohio. OhioHealth also will lease about 13,000 square feet of space that will be dedicated to offices for primary-care physicians.

The city owns the land and building, with the YMCA and OhioHealth paying the city under 15-year leases. The YMCA will operate and manage the center and charge membership fees.

The city bonded $28 million to finance construction. Rising steel and labor costs and a contingency fund that officials admit was too small led to items being "value engineered" out of the project to cut costs. Much of the $1.3 million will be used to put those items back into the project.

The community center's budget had only a $350,000 contingency fund, an amount Mayor Brad McCloud called "miniscule" at the July 8 meeting when council initially discussed the funding request.

Contingencies are a portion of a project's budget set aside to cover unforeseen costs or changes.

The contingency amount for the community center should have been similar to those of other city projects -- closer to 10% of the building's total cost, officials said.

"The contingency should have been greater or we wouldn't even be here," McCloud said July 8. "A million dollars is a lot of money -- don't get me wrong -- but in the scope of a $28 million project, it's not a whole bunch."

City officials said they expected to spend only about $1 million but wanted to include enough of a contingency fund. Any unspent money will be returned back to the CIF, said McCloud, who was out of town and did not attend the July 22 council meeting.

The project had been overseen by the public-service department until former department director Bill Sampson resigned in May. Oversight of the project has since been moved to the development department and its director, Andrew Bowsher, who will act as project manager.

"Things like putting tiling on the (locker room) floor, instead of smooth concrete, will allow the building to last longer and be more hygienic and safer. We added a stronger and tougher asphalt pavement. A lot of these things were 'value engineered,' but we want to do it right the first time and have it last the 30 years that we bonded the building," Bowsher said.

Items paid for with the additional funding include:

* $228,000 for pool water slide

* $219,000 for a splash pad

* $140,000 for outdoor decking and a yoga studio with roll-up doors for indoor/outdoor access

* $19,000 for pickle ball courts

Another item paid out of the additional funds is a $140,000 radio-antenna repeater system required under Ohio law for a building this size, to allow police and firefighters' radios to reach outside in the event of an emergency, Bowsher said.

The 2-story building will include community rooms, a fitness center, gymnasium, indoor track and offices. Plans also call for indoor and outdoor pools.

Although members of council acknowledged that mistakes have been made along the way, they said the priority is delivering a community center that Reynoldsburg can be proud of.

"We have to honor our promise to the public," councilmember Stacie Baker said. "This was stuff that was promised but it was taken out and no one said anything about it.

"For future projects as big as this, transparency should be improved, especially after we promised the community that this was the stuff we were going to get."

The YMCA also has increased its budget for things like furniture and fitness equipment, Bowsher said.

A grand-opening celebration is planned for December.

"They're bringing a lot to the table because they want this to be one of the finest YMCA facilities that they have," he said. "We're excited for the residents to come out and see it."

Council is in recess for the month of August. The next meeting is 7:30 p.m. Sept. 9 at City Hall, 7232 E. Main St.

