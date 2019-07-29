Police arrested a 50-year-old Newark woman on multiple charges, including theft, falsification and drug possession after responding to a call at a department store in the 2700 block of Taylor Road Southwest shortly after 2:30 a.m. July 18.

In other recent Reynoldsburg police reports:

* A 41-year-old Reynoldsburg man was arrested on domestic violence and assault charges after officers were called to an apartment in the 1700 block of Woodview Court at 3:30 p.m. July 18.

* A 28-year-old Lakewood man faces charges, including receiving stolen property and possession of drug abuse instruments, after police were called to a home improvement store in the 2400 block of Brice Road shortly after 6 p.m. July 17.

* A 38-year-old Lancaster man was arrested on drug possession charges shortly after 2 a.m. July 16 in the parking lot of a department store in the 2700 block of Taylor Road Southwest.

* Officers arrested a 28-year-old Columbus man on charges including resisting arrest and obstructing official business shortly after 3 p.m. July 16 while responding to a call at an apartment complex in the 6800 block of Greenleaf Drive.

* A 29-year-old Reynoldsburg man was arrested shortly before midnight July 15 on charges of domestic violence and assault after officer responded to a disturbance at a home in the 6300 block of Astor Avenue.

* The manager of a grocery store in the 6300 block of East Livingston Avenue reported the theft of more than $300 worth of food and merchandise at 2 p.m. July 14. According to reports, a woman entered the store and filled her cart with items between 12:53 p.m. and 1:36 p.m. and left the store without paying.