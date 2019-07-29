There are those who think "farm to table" has become a hackneyed expression, and John and Sunny Fahlgren would agree.

Even so, the owners of SOW Plated, at 1625 W. Lane Ave. in Upper Arlington, are pushing the boundaries on natural, healthful ingredients.

John Fahlgren describes the SOW dining experience with one phrase: "Celebrate eating at its highest level."

"You shouldn't label food as good or bad -- it's about eating food as close to its natural state as often as possible," he said.

"I like to cook plant-based food," Sunny Fahlgren said, "but we are not vegan or vegetarian" -- although both are represented on the menu.

"We are not extremists," she said. "I do believe there is a need for restaurants to have more fruits and vegetables."

That is where SOW -- an acronym for sustainable, organic and wellness -- finds a niche.

Brushing past the common nomenclatures used by today's conscious eaters, SOW at its core sources ingredients that are 100% organic and local whenever possible, said Michael Obermeier, culinary director and managing executive chef of the restaurant.

All meals are cooked from scratch and a deep fryer isn't within a grease spatter of the restaurant, Obermeier said.

The bread is locally sourced, he said.

Vegan and gluten-free diners have plenty of options: heirloom carrots with roasted fennel; charred tomatoes; fresh mint and spiced dairy-free yogurt; roasted beets with arugula; quinoa and truffle ricotta made from almond milk; and a pad thai bowl, filled with marinated tofu, rice noodles, bok choy, carrots, cashews and cilantro.

Of course, "If dad wants a good burger, we got that, too," Obermeier said.

The burger is made from Ohio-raised wagyu beef, featuring smoked gouda and garnished with Dijon microgreens and vegan mayo. It's served with Middle Eastern-spiced pita chips, or salad or soup for $2 extra.

There are plenty of meat and fish options, including the Faroe Islands salmon, a sustainable white fish, chicken marinated in Indian spices and a poke bowl with fresh albacore tuna.

Desserts, a source of pride for the chef, include a yuzu pie with coconut whipped cream, berries and a vegan graham-cracker crust.

Most entrees range from $12 to $28, with soups and salads costing $4 to $16, and desserts at $6 to $9.

"We wanted a place people could visit often," John Fahlgren said. "It's not a special-occasion place -- every day is a special occasion."

SOW Plated is in 5,100 square feet that Royal Ginger formerly occupied in the Shops on Lane Avenue.

It's one of the few places in town where customers can order 32-ounce growlers of freshly squeezed vegetable and fruit juices, which also are available by the glass and the basis for the restaurant's cocktails.

The interior is largely bright and uncluttered, with seating for 150. It has a bar area and an open kitchen.

"That's part of the transparency that people want, to know the kitchen," John Fahlgren said.

Additionally, there is a private dining room, a patio with seating for 75 and a chef's table for 10 near the kitchen, where Obermeier said he has offered a taste of his latest creations.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays. For more information, call 614-826-0028.

Mix, specializing in roasted meats cooked at 450 degrees, is replacing the closed iTacos at 4362 Karl Road in Columbus.

Peruvian-born Alberto Denegri, who owns the restaurant with Farxaan Jeyt, a native of Somalia, said the opening is a few weeks away.

Denegri said the restaurant will offer Peruvian-style poultry and beef, cooked over a mix of hardwood and charcoal, as part of platters and sandwiches.

Pastry chef Kathy Walker, who trained at the French Culinary Institute, has joined Ambrose and Eve, 716 S. High St. in Columbus' Brewery District.

She has introduced stylized version of strawberry shortcake, a handheld cherry pie and vegan chocolate mousse.

Her lemon meringue pie and other classic desserts are expected soon.

