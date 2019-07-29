Dublin finance director Angel Mumma called her eight years with the city of Dublin a “tremendous experience.”

“I have been able to be a part of amazing things,” she said, such as the city’s work on the Bridge Street District project.

Mumma is leaving her job with the city to become a chief financial officer at COTA, according to a news release posted on the city’s website.

Mumma has served as Dublin’s finance director since 2011.

Everyone who has worked in the Dublin community has had a hand in making the city great, Mumma said, and she is honored to have been a part of it.

Her last day working for Dublin will be Aug. 16, said Sue Burness, Dublin’s director of communications and public information.

Mumma received a salary of $149,267 and a benefits package of $47,936, for a total compensation of $197,203, Burness said.

“While we are sad to lose Angel, we are proud that one of our own will move on to serve the greater central Ohio region,” Dana McDaniel, Dublin’s city manager, said in the release. “Angel is an amazing talent and we will certainly miss her. She has been instrumental in guiding and helping to maintain Dublin’s incredible financial position while advancing the city during a time of transitional growth and development.

“We are grateful for her dedicated service to our community and to our City of Dublin family.”

The city is reviewing options to determine a course of action for a candidates search to fill Mumma’s position, Burness said.

Mumma and COTA public-information officer Jeff Pullin had not yet returned phone calls requesting comment late in the afternoon July 26.

Before working for Dublin, Mumma worked 14 years for the city of Gahanna, concluding with a position as director of finance.

She earned a master’s degree in business administration from Ashland University and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the Ohio State University.

Mumma said she is excited about the opportunities COTA will provide her and looks forward to continuing her public-service career at a regional level. She said she also looks forward to working with COTA CEO Joanna Pinkerton and other members of the COTA team to further its vision and mission.

“As CFO, Angel will play a pivotal role in COTA’s future by leading critical financial opportunities and decisions for the authority,” Pinkerton said in a news release. “She is a proven leader with a track record of creating successful public and private partnerships to benefit a growing community. Our organization is also leading bold changes and I am confident Angel’s talent and innovation will be vital to COTA as we work toward our new vision to move every life forward in Central Ohio.”

Mumma will begin working at COTA on Aug. 26, according to the release.

