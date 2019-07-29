The Upper Arlington school board is expected Friday, Aug. 2, to fill a board seat left vacant after the recent death of one of its members.

The board has called a special meeting for noon at the district office, 1950 N. Mallway Drive.

According to an agenda released by the district July 29, the board will go into closed-door executive session before reconvening to appoint a new board member.

The board has had a vacancy since three-term member Robin Comfort died July 8 after what district officials described as a "short battle with a recurrence of breast cancer." Her death came two days before her 64th birthday.

In accordance with Ohio law, the district has solicited applicants to replace Comfort. The deadline to apply for the post was July 26.

Applicant information wasn’t immediately available July 29.

Comfort was in the final year of her third term on the board. The appointee will serve until the conclusion of her elected term, which is Dec. 31.

