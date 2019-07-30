Need new ideas for family dinners?

Next week's Taste of Hilliard & Business Expo might provide some.

The 10th annual Hilliard Area Chamber of Commerce signature event will showcase local restaurants and businesses from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, at the Makoy Center, 5462 Center St. in Hilliard.

Tickets are $15 each and $5 for children 10 and younger. Cash is required for admission, and a cash bar will be available.

The event is "an opportunity for the community to come out and sample some of the best eateries in the Hilliard area," said Libby Gierach, president and CEO of the chamber.

Approximately 30 restaurants and 50 businesses will participate in the event, which has a waiting list, Gierach said.

New vendors will include Great Harvest Bread Co. Bakery and Cafe, 5311 Westpointe Plaza Drive; Yabo's Tacos, 5242 Cemetery Road; and Beef 'O' Brady's, 6340 Scioto Darby Road.

While open for many years in Hilliard, Beef 'O' Brady's recently became a franchise-operated location and expressed interest in participating in the event, Gierach said.

Yabo's Tacos opened last fall in Landmark Lofts.

"We opened in late November and have received a great response, yet we have not done a lot of marketing," said Peter Schnell, regional manager for Yabo's Tacos.

"(Participating in the Taste of Hilliard & Business Expo) is a great way for us to get known with even more people and get them to come see us," Schnell said.

A play area for children will be provided during the event.

In addition, a "People's Choice" award will be based on a popular vote in five categories: appetizer, entree, pizza, ice cream and dessert.

Patrons who participate in a "passport" activity by having a card stamped to prove visitation to every vendor also will be placed in a random drawing for a $100 prize.

kcorvo@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekCorvo

