Bexley police said a resident in the 200 block of Ashbourne Place reported someone stole his bicycle July 14 while he was swimming at the Bexley Community Pool, 2100 Clifton Ave.

In other recent Bexley incident reports:

* An employee of a store in the 2200 block of East Livingston Avenue reported an unidentified male entered the store at 9:20 p.m. July 14 and stole five cases of beer.

* A resident in the 700 block of Sheridan Avenue reported a known suspect stole a $2,000 bracelet at 10:09 p.m. July 16.

* An Indiana resident reported someone stole a black tool box containing a drill, screwdrivers, drill bits, wire cutters, a vaping pen and batteries from his vehicle July 16 while it was parked in a business lot in the 2500 block of East Main Street.

* An employee of a store in the 2500 block of East Main Street reported an unidentified male entered the store at 2:45 p.m. July 18 and stole cosmetics.