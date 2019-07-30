Canal Winchester City Council wants to strengthen the city's texting-while-driving law and might follow the lead of a central Ohio city that prohibits drivers from having any electronic communication device in their hands while operating a vehicle.

In 2016, Bexley became the first community in central Ohio to ban cellphone use while driving.

In 2009, Bexley led efforts to ban texting while driving as a primary offense before the Ohio General Assembly banned it statewide.

Bexley's law allows officers to cite any drivers spotted holding a cellphone.

"The purpose is public safety and to protect pedestrians, other drivers and yourself," Canal Winchester Mayor Mike Ebert said during council's July 29 committee-of-the-whole meeting.

Council has asked city law director Gene Hollins to draft an ordinance mirroring Bexley's law.

However, council President Bruce Jarvis, council Vice President Mike Walker and council member Bob Clark expressed concerns about enacting a law that goes beyond the state's ban on texting while driving.

"If we go overboard, (does the city) run the risk of having a bad image?" Jarvis asked.

Council member Pat Lynch pointed out that technology has made it easier to make a call without holding a device.

"The phone lays next to me, and I can have a conversation and the other person can hear everything."

Canal Winchester's current law states, "No person shall operate a motor vehicle while using a mobile communication device to: manually enter letters, numbers or text messages or read any received emails or text messages transmitted to or stored within such device; or send, read, create, or interact with internet-based content, play games or otherwise interact with the internet."

However, it also lists exemptions:

* Drivers who are parked, standing or stopped or "removed from the flow of traffic" or stopped because their vehicles are inoperable.

* Drivers who are "reading, selecting, or entering a name or telephone number in an electronic wireless communication device for the purpose of making or receiving a telephone call."

A state law enacted last October makes it easier for police to ticket drivers for distracted driving, a secondary offense. The new language broadens "distracted" to include any activity that is not necessary for driving, such as eating or adjusting the radio.

The punishment for anyone convicted of a distracted-driving offense under state law is either a $100 fine or attendance at a distracted-driving safety course.

In 2017, Ohio recorded about 14,000 distracted-driving crashes in which 58 people were killed and more than 7,000 injured. But the actual number of crashes, injuries and deaths likely is much higher, according to the Ohio Distracted Driving Task Force.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration defines distracted driving as any activity that directs a person's attention away from driving, either visually by diverting the eyes, manually by occupying the hands or cognitively by sidetracking a driver's thoughts.

"Taking your eyes off the road for five seconds at 55 mph is like driving the length of a football field with your eyes closed," Walker said in quoting information from the NHTSA.

