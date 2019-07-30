Joel Zanni considers himself to be a good storyteller.

The native Frenchman, now a resident of Aspen, Colorado, especially likes taking time to tell buyers the stories behind his wood carvings with Celtic and Viking designs and painted birds.

“That makes a big difference,” he said.

Zanni will be in Dublin sharing the stories behind his pieces he will sell at the Dublin Irish Festival, Friday, Aug. 2, through Sunday, Aug. 4, in Coffman Park, 5200 Emerald Parkway.

He will join more than 80 vendors who will share their wares with shoppers.

Dublin receives about 115 vendor applications every year for the festival’s Marketplace and Emerald Isle, said Kendel Kellogg, a Dublin events coordinator.

Emerald Isle vendors offer handmade goods. Marketplace vendors offer Irish products such as jewelry, sweaters and T-shirts, Kellogg said.

The city has two committees that annually review vendor applications, Kellogg said. One reviews food vendors and the other reviews marketplace and Emerald Isle vendors.

Vendors who have participated in previous years receive priority status, and the city tries to fill gaps from vendors who don’t return while also ensuring those chosen sell diverse products, Kellogg said.

Vendors must have Irish-themed goods.

Zanni’s Celtic products represent his French heritage.

Ireland is just one of several Celtic nations, Zanni said. France is one of them, along with Wales, Cornwall, Scotland, the Isle of Man and Galicia/Asturia (northwest Spain), he said.

Zanni said his parents are from Brittany, a Celtic region of France, and he has lived in the U.S. for 30 years. He previously primarily sold his carvings to stores and for the last three years at festivals.

He said he enjoys direct contact with buyers that working festivals affords him. This will be his first time at the Dublin Irish Festival, he said.

This year also is the first Powell resident Jennifer Sible and her husband, Chris, will sell a variety of products made from whiskey barrels.

Sible said festivals make up about 75% of sales for their business, 3S Craft Works. She said they typically attend 20 festivals during the summer.

It was at the Shamrock Club of Columbus’ Irish Family Reunion on March 17 at the Greater Columbus Convention Center that Sible said many of her customers advised her to attend the Dublin Irish Festival.

Sible said she and her husband source their barrels from a broker in Louisville, Kentucky.

The lids of the barrels are used to make wall hangings, clocks and lazy Susan turntables. The sides of the barrels become bottle openers, key holders, signs, dog-leash holders and coat hooks. The metal rings on the barrels are used for wall hangings.

Even the leftovers are used as chips for smoking meats.

“We literally don’t throw a thing away,” she said.

For more information -- including vendors, entertainment, tickets and parking -- go to dublinirishfestival.org.

