Two vehicles were reported stolen in separate incidents recently in German Village.

A $25,000 Chevrolet Impala was stolen at 2:30 p.m. July 19 at the intersection of Parsons and Deshler avenues.

The victim told Columbus police she parked behind a store and left her vehicle running. She went into the store, and when she returned, the car had been stolen.

Inside the car were a $25 denim jacket and a $35 hat.

A $10,000 Volkswagen GTI was stolen between 10 a.m. July 18 and 7 p.m. July 21 from the first block of East Whittier Street.

In other recent Columbus Division of Police incident reports from the area:

* Two boys, ages 12 and 13, were arrested at 2:02 a.m. July 22 in the 200 block of East Kossuth Street after allegedly stealing a $350 shotgun.

* At 1:31 a.m. July 21 in the 300 block of East Gates Street, a woman who was asked to leave her boyfriend's apartment reportedly kicked open the door to his bedroom and broke the window on his exterior door.

* A woman reported that $100 cash was stolen from her wallet while she was in the shower from 11 to 11:30 a.m. July 22, at a hotel room in the 900 block of South High Street.

* Someone broke the rear window and dented the door of a vehicle between midnight and 6 a.m. July 23 in the 100 block of East Gates Street.

* Someone broke the passenger-side window of a vehicle between 9 p.m. July 22 and 9 a.m. July 23 in the 300 block of East Mithoff Street.

At the time it appeared nothing was stolen, the victim told police.