A 50-year-old Columbus man and a 36-year-old Columbus man were charged with receiving stolen property after Hilliard Division of Police officers observed a suspicious vehicle at 6:35 p.m. July 23 in the parking lot of a business on the 4000 block of Britton Parkway.

Officers saw a green sedan in the parking lot but a record check indicated the license plates were registered to another vehicle, said police spokeswoman Andrea Litchfield.

The vehicle also had been reported as stolen by the Columbus Division of Police, she said.

The officers stopped the vehicle and found substances in it that have been sent to a lab for testing.

Additional charges of drug paraphernalia and possession of criminal tools are pending, Litchfield said.

In other recent Hilliard police incident reports:

* Tools, sunglasses, clothes, cellphone cords and adapters and a cigar humidor were reported stolen between 12:45 and 4 a.m. July 18 from a vehicle parked on the 3900 block of Lyman Drive. Property loss was reported at $1,590.

* A key fob was reported stolen between 8 p.m. July 18 and 2 a.m. July 19 from the 3200 block of Hilliard-Road Road. Property loss was reported at $250.

* Extension cords were reported stolen between 11 p.m. July 20 and 5:50 p.m. July 21 from the Franklin County Fairgrounds, 4100 Columbia St. Property loss was reported at $133.

* A money order worth $500 was reported stolen at 12:15 p.m. July 23 from the 4200 block of Cemetery Road.

* A 25-year-old man was arrested for misdemeanor drug abuse and possession of a controlled substance at 12:55 a.m. July 22 on the 4800 block of Princess Diana Court.