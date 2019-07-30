Whitehall officials were expecting an enormous crowd to show up for last weekend's Food Truck & Fun Festival -- and that's exactly what they got.

On the coattails of a performance by festival headliner Lee Brice, the Grammy Award-nominated country singer-songwriter, the event more than doubled Whitehall's population for the day, attracting as many as 27,000 people to the city.

"It was our largest crowd by about 10,000 (and) it was about what he had hoped to see," said Kaitlin King, community affairs manager for Whitehall.

Prior to the July 27 festival -- the city's seventh annual since its founding in 2013 -- city officials predicted as many as 30,000 people would attend.

The city brought in Franklin County Sheriff's Office deputies to help Whitehall police manage the crowds. Columbus police also set up an elevated command station that provided a bird's-eye view of the viewing area and the stage where Brice performed.

"Everything went off without a hitch," said King, adding that the 27,000 attendance figure is based on the number of wristbands distributed during the course of the 11-hour fest.

Whitehall Deputy Chief Dan Kelso said the crowd size mirrored what police had expected.

"There were no issues with crowd control," said Kelso, although he said sheriff's deputies ejected two patrons for disorderly conduct without arresting or citing them.

Five people were cited for underage possession or consumption of alcohol, Kelso said.

One arrest was made, but it was for an outstanding warrant unrelated to the festival, he said.

The festival was open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. July 27 on South Yearling Road, which was closed to traffic between Etna Road and Langley Avenue to accommodate about 30 food trucks.

The city announced Brice as the festival's headliner shortly after Memorial Day, sparking immediate positive response from country-music fans in the city and beyond.

Brice has been nominated for two Grammy Awards and a Country Music Association Award, among others.

He is known for such hits as "Love Like Crazy," "Parking Lot Party" and "I Drive Your Truck."

He's also written songs for such artists as Garth Brooks, Tim McGraw, Jason Aldean, Blake Shelton, Faith Hill and Kenny Chesney.

Brice's free concert drew a number of first-time visitors to the fest from central Ohio and elsewhere.

"I had to come and see him," said Holly Boden, a Reynoldsburg resident who attended Whitehall's festival with her husband, Bob, for the first time.

Patti Thomas of south Columbus also went to the festival for the first time to see Brice but didn't miss the opportunity to check out the rest of the event.

"I'm impressed. I had good food and I'm looking forward to more good music," Thomas said.

Yvonne Westbrook and her boyfriend, Fred Leigh, both of Reynoldsburg, lauded the food-truck smorgasbord while waiting to see Brice.

"There was such a variety and everything we tried was good," Westbrook said.

The festival also drew patrons from outside central Ohio, including a family from the Plains in Athens County.

" 'I Drive Your Truck' makes me cry every time," said Kris Metcalf, who drove nearly two hours with her daughter, Jennifer Metcalf, and her cousin, Angie Weston, to see Brice.

Jennifer Metcalf said she enjoyed sampling a variety of food, including some Caribbean flavors.

Brice took time to meet fans who gathered in a side-stage VIP area; Whitehall City Council member Karen Conison was one of them.

Conison described Brice as "genuine and kind" with "a smile that warms your heart. She said Brice was personable on stage, thanking police, firefighters and veterans and showing the audience family pictures.

"I gave him a hug as soon as I got to meet him, not a handshake," Conison said. "Probably not the most professional thing to do, but I don't regret it."

