Extra, extra!

Now you can search the first 37 years of the Worthington News newspaper online, thanks to a collaboration between Worthington Libraries and the Ohio History Connection.

Currently, all issues from 1925 to 1953 are available on the Ohio Memory website, ohiomemory.org/digital/collection/p16007coll97, with the years 1954 to 1963 to be digitized and made available in the coming weeks.

Use these issues to start or continue your genealogical research, see how fashion has changed through the years, browse advertisements from businesses both long gone and going strong, and read about what was important to residents during the Great Depression or World War II.

Leonard Insley, editor and publisher, launched the Worthington News in March 1925. It remained under the control of the Insley family until 1989 when it was sold first to Hirt Publications, then, several months later, to Consumers News Services Inc., a subsidiary of the Dispatch Printing Co.

From the beginning, the paper covered local government, school news and neighborhood updates on a weekly basis.

The Insley family's ownership of the newspaper encompassed an era of great change.

In 1925, Worthington was a village of fewer than 1,000 people. By the time the recently developed Colonial Hills subdivision was annexed to Worthington in 1954, the school district had expanded to include parts of southwest Sharon Township and north Perry Township. With a population of more than 5,000, Worthington incorporated as a city in 1956, just in time to take on the challenge of Columbus' annexation policies, the stress of rapid development and the encroachment of a freeway system that threatened Worthington's rural edges.

By the time the paper left the Insleys' hands, the city's population had increased to 14,000 residents.

The Old Worthington Library, 820 High St., maintains the complete run of the Worthington News on microfilm, as well as other Worthington newspapers that began publication in the 1990s.

You can also search the newspaper index of the library's local history website, Worthington Memory, worthingtonmemory.org/news, to find specific articles and topics of interest. If those articles are from 1954 to 1963, you can read them on the Ohio Memory website.

Meredith Southard is an adult-services librarian for Worthington Libraries.