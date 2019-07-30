Construction issues delayed the opening of Rita’s Italian Ice in Hilliard, but the shop is expected to open this weekend, according to Jan Bell, the franchise owner.

The 1,400-square-foot Rita’s was expected to open the second week of July at 5254 Franklin St. in Landmark Lofts, Hilliard’s mixed-use development at Cemetery Road and Franklin Street.

Now that construction is completed and final supplies arrived July 29, it is likely to open Sunday, Aug. 4, Bell said July 30.

The chain sells Italian ice, frozen custard and specialty creations, according to its website.

Rita’s Italian Ice has 520 shops in more than 30 states, said Sara DeYoung, senior manager of field marketing for Rita’s Franchise Co.

Hilliard’s location in Landmark Lofts would be the fifth location in central Ohio, according to Bell.

It will be the fourth retail occupant at Landmark Lofts, joining Yabo’s Tacos, Daylight Donuts & Cafe and Renovo Fitness.

