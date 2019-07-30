A project to build an entryway to Northam Park that would honor a longtime Upper Arlington Athletic Association president and other youth sports volunteers could be in place by the start of the next spring sports season.

Last September, representatives of the community's youth sports organizations proposed honoring John Petro for his more than three decades of leadership in youth sports programming.

Members of the Upper Arlington Parks and Recreation Department's Field Sports Committee said they've raised about $25,000 of the estimated $75,000 in private contributions they intend to put toward the project.

"We believe we'll be raising money throughout the fall, have final bids and numbers to come back to you and look at breaking ground probably when the weather allows in the spring," said Mike Fitzpatrick, vice chair of the Upper Arlington Community Foundation board of directors, which is assisting with the Petro Plaza fundraising campaign. "We're trying to get construction done before the start of spring sports so that we can minimize the disruption in the park."

Petro Plaza would create a formal entryway to Northam Park at the pedestrian walkway into the park from Northam Road.

As proposed, it would include two pillars anchoring a seating wall on both sides of the entrance, with signage on the pillars providing space for recognition of volunteers who've helped further youth sports in the community.

It would be named after Petro, who began coaching girls softball when his daughter, Cara, took up the sport as a 9-year-old.

Now 81 and a resident of northwest Columbus, Petro was president of the Upper Arlington Athletic Association from 1975 to 2008 as it organized youth baseball, football and a drill team, in addition to softball teams.

"We felt like it was long overdue for a person of that stature to have some recognition," said Trevor Warner, current president of the Upper Arlington Softball Association and a member of the Field Sports Committee, in proposing the project to city leaders last September. "We do feel like Northam Park is the central park for Upper Arlington, and it is where most of the field sports take place."

Fitzpatrick said the Field Sports Committee continues to develop criteria for honoring additional youth sports volunteers through the inclusion of names on the plaza plaques. Previously, Warner said the intent was to acknowledge the "upper echelon" of Upper Arlington's youth sports volunteers.

In addition to the plaza structure, city officials have tentative plans to widen the existing sidewalk at the Northam Road entrance from 4 feet to 8 feet.

"It's an area that's very well-used for people coming from many different directions into the park," said Jeff Anderson, Upper Arlington parks planning and development manager. "We feel (Petro Plaza) is a very good design for the park.

"It's very complementary to the improvements that were done over on the Tremont Road side."

Last September, council unanimously approved a resolution of support for the project and to allow residents to raise private funds for the project to be built at the park.

On July 8, council President Kip Greenhill said Petro Plaza would be "a great addition" to Northam and called it a "first-class way to recognize people who've given hours and hours of service to this community."

Councilman Jim Lynch also indicated support for the way in which the project was being incorporated into the park without disturbing existing space there.

"I've heard some concerns that people did not want this to gobble up any green space in the park," Lynch said. "But I think this is being done in a way that minimizes that."

