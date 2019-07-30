The driver of a semitrailer who triggered a fatal multicar accident March 26 in Hilliard had been indicted.

An indictment was filed July 29 for aggravated vehicular homicide against Bakhadir Kuzikov, 57, of Baltimore Street in Dayton, according to Franklin County Common Pleas Court records.

It is a third-degree felony.

No plea has been entered, according to records, and Kuzikov has no attorney of record.

The case had not been assigned to a judge.

The crash occurred at 3:24 p.m. March 26 and was witnessed by Hilliard officer Vanessa Spears, who was driving eastbound on Cemetery Road while responding to an unrelated call, said Andrea Litchfield, a Hilliard police spokeswoman, in April.

Spears’ dash camera recorded the accident.

According to an investigation, Kuzikov of Dayton was driving a blue 2015 Volvo semitrailer northbound on Interstate 270.

Kuzikov exited at Cemetery Road but failed to stop at a red light at the top of the ramp, according to Hilliard police.

The truck struck a white 2006 Ford 500 that was stopped at the red light, according to the report.

The Ford 500 was driven by Sarah Popovich, 36, of Columbus. The front-seat passenger was her grandmother, Charlotte Finck, 83, of Hilliard, according to the report.

Finck was pronounced dead at OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital; Popovich was admitted to Riverside in critical condition.

The Ford 500 then was struck by a 2011 Honda Odyssey, which was traveling on Cemetery Road though the intersection.

The driver of the Odyssey was Jill Gillen, 45, of Upper Arlington.

The Honda then hit a 2014 Hyundai Tucson driven by Kimberly Vance, 58, of Columbus.

Gillen and Vance were transported to OhioHealth Dublin Methodist Hospital, treated and released later that day, according to police. Both their vehicles had been traveling eastbound on Cemetery Road, Litchfield said.

The semitrailer continued across both lanes of Cemetery Road and into the ditch on the north side of Cemetery Road, she said.

Kuzikov was transported to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, treated and released March 26, according to police.

