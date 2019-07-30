Westerville police said a 32-year-old Westerville resident and a 27-year-old Columbus resident were arrested after stealing $92.52 worth of merchandise at 2:45 p.m. July 20 in the first block of Schrock Road.

The Westerville resident was charged with theft and possession of drugs, and the Columbus resident was charged with complicity and criminal mischief, reports stated. Both were issued summons for Westerville Mayor's Court and released.

In other recent police reports, an unidentified woman attempted to steal items at 2:30 p.m. July 20 from a business in the first block of South Cleveland Avenue. The suspect was caught by loss prevention associates and returned all of the items, according to reports. A representative of the business asked for a report to be filed.