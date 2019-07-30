The Westerville Division of Police is preparing for the next session of its Citizens Police Academy to begin Aug. 29.

Law-enforcement officers teach the classes and the curriculum is regularly reviewed so residents are taught updated procedures.

Acting police Chief Charles Chandler said the program goes over difficult situations as well as the basics, such as the handling of domestic-violence situations and other events officers commonly face while on the job.

Recently, the classes were updated to cover crisis intervention and how officers deal with those who have special needs during traffic stops, he said. The sessions are held from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Thursdays at the Division of Police headquarters training room, 29 S. State St.

Some activities include mock building searches, CPR and first-aid certification, an officer "Ride-along" and simulated traffic stops, according to the city's website, westerville.org.

Christa Dickey, spokeswoman for the city, said all graduates of the program can become a member of the Westerville Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association.

Chandler said the program helps to get the community more involved with the division and its role.

He said his favorite part of the 10-week program is "seeing the lightbulb go off for people," when people discover something new or figure something out related to procedures.

He said participants do not have to be Westerville residents to enroll, and the classes usually are limited to about 20 people per class.

He said if the classes are filled, someone will contact the person who signed up and ask if he or she would like to be put on a waiting list. Chandler said the program usually has a waiting list given the interest.

"It's really fun to meet new people in the community and to see them having fun learning about what we do," he said.

There is no fee to enroll. Those who are interested may fill out an application online at bit.ly/2EhjLhR or call police officer John Jefferies at 614-907-6472.

The police academy has been occurring every year since 1999, Chandler said.

ominnier@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekOlivia