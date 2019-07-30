Whitehall police arrested a 38-year-old Columbus man for disorderly conduct and public intoxication and a 27-year-old Columbus man for disorderly conduct, public intoxication and possession of marijuana at 10:15 p.m. July 19 at a business in the 4200 block of East Main Street.

Officers responded to a report of a burglary in progress but learned no burglary had occurred when they arrived, reports said.

Rather, police found the two men were causing a disturbance at the business, an automotive-repair shop that was not open for business at the time, according to reports.

A witness reported the two men were banging on windows and appeared to be attempting to force entry.

According to reports, one of the men was "highly intoxicated" to the point he could "barely stand" and was not able to coherently answer questions.

Both men were arrested and transported to the Franklin County jail, but the jail refused to accept the highly intoxicated man because of an elevated heart rate, reports said.

He was released on a recognizance bond, according to reports.

In other recent Whitehall police reports:

* Burglaries were reported at 11:50 a.m. July 22 in the first block of Santa Maria Lane; at 12:55 a.m. July 23 in the 3500 block of East Main Street; and at 11 p.m. July 24 in the 4700 block of Coventry Square.

* Thefts were reported at 8:30 a.m. July 17 in the 4000 block of Powell Avenue; at 4:30 p.m. July 17 in the 3900 block of Beechcreek Road; at 9:10 p.m. July 17 and at 9:45 a.m. July 20 in the 4200 block of East Broad Street; at 12:45 p.m. July 18 in the 800 block of South Hamilton Road; at 10:40 a.m. July 19 in the 200 block of South Hamilton Road; at 12:05 p.m. July 20 in the 4600 block of Kae Avenue; at 3:30 p.m. July 20 in the 600 block of Westphal Avenue; and at 3:10 p.m. July 21 in the 3700 block of Doney Street.

* Assaults were reported at 4:50 p.m. July 18 at East Broad Street and South Hamilton Road; and at 3 p.m. July 23 in the 4200 block of Rickenbacker Avenue.

* Vehicles were reported stolen at 6:40 a.m. July 18 in the 900 block of Robinwood Avenue; at 9:55 a.m. July 20 in the 900 block of Duke Road; and at 7:25 p.m. July 21 in the 3700 block of East Broad Street.

* Property destruction was reported at 11:15 p.m. July 19 in the 400 block of South Yearling Road; at noon July 20 in the 3600 block of Washburn Street; at 12:45 p.m. July 20 in the 4000 block of Beechcreek Road; at 12:05 p.m. July 24 in the 1000 block of Fountain Lane; at 1:25 p.m. July 24 in the 4400 block of Kumler Drive; and at 7:20 p.m. July 24 in the 700 block of South Yearling Road.

* Police responded to reports of shots fired at 8:20 a.m. July 21 at South Hamilton Road and Fairway Boulevard; and at 8:15 p.m. July 21 in the 800 block of South Yearling Road.