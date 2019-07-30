An employee of a business on the 5000 block of North High Street called the Worthington Division of Police at 5:21 p.m. July 18 after a 21-year-old Columbus man appeared to be under the influence of drugs and had a gun in his vehicle.

Worthington officers turned the man over to the Delaware County Sheriff's Office on a traffic warrant, according to the report.

The gun in the vehicle also has been confirmed as stolen, and the incident is under investigation, according to Sgt. Jim Moran.

In other recent Worthington police reports:

* An employee at a business on the 6000 block of North High Street reported another employee was making threats to co-workers at 7 p.m. July 16. The business requested a report be made for documentation. No action has been taken by police, according to the report.

* A resident told police he was contacted by a credit-card company about fraudulent charges at 2:53 p.m. July 19 on Hinsdale Court.