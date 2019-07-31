New Albany officials say a portion of Dublin-Granville Road that has been closed since last fall for the city's Rose Run revitalization project will open to vehicles the morning of Aug. 13.

The Rose Run project involves improvements to Rose Run Park, which had been accessible only by leisure trails and is part of the Rose Run stream corridor that runs mostly parallel to Dublin-Granville Road through New Albany. It includes a 34-foot bridge and promenade that would connect the district campus on the north side of Dublin-Granville to the New Albany branch of the Columbus Metropolitan Library and Market Square to the south.

Last October, New Albany closed Dublin-Granville Road between Fodor Road and the loop near the Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, 100 W. Dublin-Granville Road, for the project. Dublin-Granville remains two lanes, but the road itself was reduced in width, according to Adrienne Joly, New Albany’s director of administrative services.

Dublin-Granville between Fodor Road and Main Street was originally scheduled to reopen in December. When the city had decided to expedite that portion of the project, officials had projected the roadway would open by the middle of September.

Joly said the city decided to open the road even earlier to help traffic in that area, particularly during New Albany-Plain Local School District drop-off and pick-up times.

The first day of school is Aug. 15.

Although the road will open, other amenities will not be completed by Aug. 13, said city spokesman Scott McAfee.

The leisure trails and bike lane for Dublin-Granville Road will not be in place this month, he said.

“The amenities in the park really took a back seat to opening up the roadway,” McAfee said.

The city has heard from residents about the effects of construction all over the city on traffic.

“There’s been a fair amount of frustration,” McAfee said.

The entire project still is slated to be finished by the end of the year, Joly said.

The city will not hold its grand opening until next spring, McAfee said.

In the meantime, Dublin-Granville Road construction will be ongoing, Joly said. When it opens Aug. 13, the speed limit will be 20 miles per hour, per the construction zone, she said.

For more on this story, including interviews with residents, read the Aug. 8 edition of the ThisWeek New Albany News or check for updates at ThisWeekNEWS.com/NewAlbany.

ssole@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekSarah