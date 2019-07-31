Abby Weaver always has loved photography, but her range largely was limited to posed family shots during the holidays or pictures of nature.

That changed when Weaver, a Gahanna resident, decided to volunteer as a photographer last year for Pelotonia's annual charity bicycle tour the first weekend of August.

The three-day event, which includes an opening ceremony and two days for riding, demanded that Weaver stay in the moment, quickly shooting images while still capturing the excitement, emotion and fatigue on participants' faces.

"It was a good challenge," she said.

She will be up to that challenge again when she and other volunteer photographers document the 2019 opening ceremony Friday, Aug. 2, at McFerson Commons Park, 218 West St. in downtown Columbus, and the rides Saturday, Aug. 3, and Sunday, Aug. 4, that go all the way to and from Gambier in Knox County.

Founded in 2008, the nonprofit Pelotonia organization's first 10 rides have raised more than $184 million for cancer research at Ohio State University's James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, according to pelotonia.org.

The Pelotonia weekend includes one- or two-day route options of varying mileage for which cyclists commit to raising corresponding amounts of money. As of July 25, 7,358 riders and 334 pelotons – Pelotonia's fundraising teams organized by businesses, communities, academic or social organizations or simply like-minded individuals – had registered to participate, accounting for more than $10.1 million in 2019 fundraising commitments.

About 3,000 volunteers help make Pelotonia possible by staffing first-aid stations and rest stops, but capturing candid moments of riders celebrating their achievements with friends and family is a special thing, said Lauren Graham, Pelotonia's event and volunteer manager.

Although Pelotonia hires a professional outfit to photograph riders as they cross finish lines, the volunteer photographers capture moments along bike routes, at rest stops, near finish-line facilities and during opening ceremonies for the organization's Flickr page, Graham said.

The role is open to anyone, as long as the volunteers supply their own equipment, she said.

In 2018, Weaver took photos on a Sunday, when many riders were finishing their routes from Gambier in New Albany. She said riders offered to pose with their medals, with their friends or even with their bikes held over their heads.

Although last year was Weaver's first time volunteering for Pelotonia, she has dedicated her time to fundraising for cancer research in other ways, she said. She has been inspired by her husband, Jay's, successful battle against stage 4 melanoma skin cancer, she said.

Now, she said, Pelotonia gives her an opportunity to see people who benefited from local cancer research at Ohio State.

"That just floored me," she said.

Another volunteer photographer, New Albany resident Anita Donaldson, said Pelotonia was a good fit because of her experience with cancer.

A breast-cancer survivor, Donaldson lost her mother, Elizabeth, to colon cancer. Her husband, William, is on the way to recovery as he receives treatment for bone cancer.

Donaldson said she and William both volunteer as photographers.

"It's something that both he and I can share," she said.

Her first year as a volunteer was 2011. She has volunteered every year since then, with the exception of 2013, when she was undergoing cancer treatment.

The couple might take as many as 700 photos during the three-day event, Donaldson said.

Sometimes, she said, the experience is overwhelming, seeing riders who have trained and attendees who seem to be filled with hope.

"It's a journey," she said.

For more information about Pelotonia, go to pelotonia.org. For profiles of riders and coverage of past events, go to ThisWeekNEWS.com/Pelotonia.

