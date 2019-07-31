Although the summer festival and event season is nearing its end, Powell officials are inching closer to establishing a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area, or DORA, in the city.

Council member Dan Swartwout, who sits on the city's development committee and that body's DORA subcommittee, said he anticipates an ordinance that would allow open containers of alcohol in downtown Powell during certain times or events to be presented to council before the end of August.

"I expect an ordinance (to be presented to council) sooner than later ... but it won't be at our next council meeting. We still need to discuss any proposed ordinance before the entire development committee," Swartwout said, adding he expects that will happen at the committee's meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at the Village Green Municipal Building.

DORA legislation could come before council later in August or in early September, Swartwout said.

"The geographic boundary was a main topic of discussion," Swartwout said of the DORA subcommittee's July 30 meeting. "We also discussed some implementation issues and the types of events that could utilize the DORA."

He said details should be forthcoming after the Aug. 6 committee meeting.

For more than a year, city officials have been discussing the idea of a DORA. During a DORA time or event, specified holders of liquor licenses may fill specially marked cups that may be taken out of the establishments and among the locations along public streets in the designated area.

The Ohio State Legislature voted to allow municipalities the ability to create DORAs in 2015 and several area municipalities, including Worthington and Delaware, have done so.

In February, the city’s development committee examined a staff report on the topic and instructed staff members to gather more information. The initial concept for a DORA in the city set a 77-acre section covering the entirety of “the downtown area,” stretching approximately from Murphy Parkway eastward to Grace Drive.

