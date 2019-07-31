Columbus residents will have yet another local craft-beer option by the end of the year.

Wetstone Beer Co. plans to open a production facility and tasting room before the end of 2019, according to a press release. The production facility will be located in a Columbus industrial park, with a taproom planned for the former Clintonville Outfitters store, 2864 N. High St.

A parking variance requested for that site was presented to the Clintonville Area Commission in July. Commissioners voted against recommending the variance.

The brewery will be operated by industry veterans, including head brewer Jake Borsvold, formerly of BrewDog USA and Great Lakes Brewing Company, according to the release. Massie Lawson and Don Cotter also are part of the Wetstone leadership team.

