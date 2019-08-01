MILLERSBURG — For the second year, senior citizens will be able to take advantage of Senior Citizens Day at the Holmes County Fair.



Seniors will be able to enjoy discounted fair tickets, special presentations and demonstrations, unique tabletop displays and a special musical act.



"We had a great response last year, and want to build on that success," said Kathy Schlabach, the Holmes County Fair chairwoman of special events.



During the Thursday of the fair, seniors can purchase discounted $3 admission tickets until 3 p.m. Food vendors also will offer a senior discount that day.



The entertainment will include a performance from the Holmes Center for the Arts at 11 a.m., followed by a cooking presentation by Katie Shumaker, an educator at the Holmes County OSU Extension office.



Jill Thurman, director of rehabilitation at Walnut Hills, will present Staying Active with Arthritis at 12:30 p.m, followed by Living Empowered with Kerry McQueen of the Holmes County Health District at 1:30 p.m.



Darb Snyder Senior Center, Community Hospice, Oak Pointe Nursing and Rehabilitation, Walnut Hills, Holmes Center for the Arts, District 9 Agency on Aging, Sycamore Run & Scenic Pointe Nursing & Rehabilitation and the Tech Changemakers Program from the Holmes County Office of OSU Extension will all have tabletop displays. Many of the exhibitors will feature door prizes from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.



Mark Lonsinger and Justin Smith will perform classic hits from the ’60s and ’70s at 3:30 p.m. at the Eli and Gloria Yoder Family Pavilion.



"We are hoping for a good turnout and to make it a special day for seniors," Schlabach said. "We hope this gives them extra incentive to come out and enjoy the fair."



Sponsoring this year’s senior day at the fair is Community Hospice & Community Palliative Care. The second annual Senior Citizen Day is Aug. 8 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Expo Center at Harvest Ridge.