Need a marriage license in central Ohio?

The line might be longer this month at the Franklin County Probate Court.

Franklin County Probate Judge Robert G. Montgomery said in a news release Aug. 1 that the county court's most popular month to get a marriage license has been August for 14 of the past 24 years, followed by June with six, July with two and May and September with one each.

“The summer months are traditionally the busiest time at Franklin County Probate Court for marriage licenses issued. Fridays are our busiest days as people extend their weekend by taking time off of work to get their marriage license," Montgomery said in the release. "We have noticed that some people like to have a wedding date around a holiday. In fact, my anniversary usually falls on Labor Day weekend.”

Montgomery also shared:

• The top two days for marriage licenses issued this year was May 10, the Friday before Mother’s Day weekend, and July 5, the day after Independence Day. Last year, the day with the most marriage licenses issued was Aug. 31, the day before the Labor Day weekend.

• The probate court's marriage department was busiest in the late spring and summer months.

