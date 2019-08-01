MILLERSBURG — After serving the U.S. Postal Service for 40 years, Tim Herhsberger has turned his daily routine into the ‘unofficial’ groundskeeper of the Holmes County fairgrounds at Harvest Ridge.



"I wanted to make sure this place was successful," Hershberger said of his new role as a groundskeeper at the fairgrounds. "I’ve been on the board for a long time, and I never thought we’d have anything like this. The community pulled together and we have it, so, of course, I want it to look good.



"The better it looks here, the better we look as a board," he continued. "And, the more it gets used. We’ve done some good things here. We hauled in some top soil last year, that was a priority. We put some where the grass was really thin and fertilized it twice last year, which has helped a lot."



The addition of a new pavilion on the grounds this year has added another area of concern.



"We want to make sure this looks nice," he said. "We’re trying. We will have a grand opening ceremony at the fair. We’ve had some graduation parties, and we’re having our first wedding here this weekend."



He says this is why all these things are available at Harvest Ridge.



"This place is here for people to use and hopefully find some enjoyment," Hershberger said. "When we first decided to do this project, for as far as what it’s gotten, we’ve really been lucky. That’s why I’ve taken this job."



Hershberger says he hasn’t even had a chance to put his boat in the water yet this summer because he’s been so busy at the fairgrounds.



"There is almost always something going on here, so we’ve got to keep after it to make it look good," Hershberger said. "Plus, there’s a lot of maintenance going on with all this stuff as well. Steve (Miller) and I try to do a bunch of the work ourselves."



Harvest Ridge manager Steve Miller says having Hershberger around is a true blessing.



"I know I couldn’t do all of the stuff that needs to be done around here without him," Miller said. "He is definitely a huge asset for Harvest Ridge. He takes care of any issues he finds on the grounds and takes care of it. And he usually does it right the first time. He goes above and beyond what needs done.



"He takes care of all the mowing, and any general maintenance," Miller added. "He takes care of pretty much anything I ask."