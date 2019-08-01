The Jefferson Township board of trustees in two weeks could rule on a proposed 40-residence subdivision on Havens Corners Road.

Gioffre, a Dublin developer, has filed an application for rezoning that would allow “empty-nester patio homes on private streets” for property owned by Christy Lynn Stratton, trustee of the Mary Ellen Stratton Trust.

Gioffre Cos. has requested a 17-acre parcel be rezoned from restricted suburban residential district to planned residential district, allowing the subdivision on what is known as the Stratton property at 6020 Havens Corners Road.

The site is on the north side of Havens Corners Road, west of Mann Road, near the intersection of Havens Corners and Taylor Station roads.

Trustee chairman Mike Rowan and trustees Rich Courter and Claire Yoder said they wanted more time to weigh the decision, after receiving more information from the applicant and hearing additional public comments.

A trustees meeting is planned at 7 p.m. Aug. 14 at a location to be announced.

A June 26 public hearing with the trustees reconvened July 31 at Peace Lutheran Church, 455 Clark State Road.

David Fisher, of Kephart Fisher LLC, a representative of the applicant, said a couple of changes were made to the application, including a reduction in divergences from three to two.

He said a divergence for minimum lot widths of 57 feet was removed, leaving all lots at a minimum of 60 feet in the revised plan.

Fisher said the density also was reduced from 41 units to 40.

Township development director Mike Anderson said the lot was eliminated on the west side of the private drive, to accommodate the change in lot widths from 57 to 60 feet.

Township zoning administrator Charles McCroskey said the two divergences involve a turnaround requirement by the Franklin County Engineer’s Office under subdivision regulations. Also, lots cannot back up to an existing road without at least 200 feet between the back of the residences and the right of way, and the lots must be screened.

Much of the discussion July 31 focused on annexation scenarios that could happen if Jefferson Township were to reject the plan, and the township’s land plan.

Rowan said it’s a misconception the township has a one unit per acre comprehensive plan.

“That’s just not true,” he said. “Back in 1970 there was, but it’s not that way now. … There is not anywhere in our code a density requirement of one unit per acre in Jefferson Township. One of the things that we are very concerned about, and have been concerned about for many years, is annexation of land out of the township.”

Rowan said the parcel for the proposed development is “across the street” from Gahanna.

He said a development that stays within the township would be less dense than if it were annexed, and building standards would be higher.

“The best thing we can do is protect what we have the best way we know how,” Yoder said. “Are we stuck in between a rock and a hard place? You bet we are. Our decisions have to be based on what’s best for this township.”

She said the Stratton family members have to decide what they need to do with the property.

“Every single one of us has that right,” Yoder said.

Courter said he doesn’t want the township to get “eaten up” by annexation.

He said the township could become so small that it wouldn’t be able to support itself and taxes could go so high for fire and EMS services that it wouldn’t be affordable.

One concern about the proposed development has been storm-water management.

Chris Lescody, vice president at E.P. Ferris & Associates Inc, design engineer on the project, said two storm-water management basins are on the site.

He said one, located at the project’s southeast corner, would handle most of the watershed. A smaller basin is in the southwest corner.

Lescody said a third watershed is on 10 acres north of the project site.

“This 10 acres drains down and actually clips the corner of the parcel, and then from there heads into the rear yards of Ealy Estates. We believe that’s what’s contributing to the drainage issues that they’re experiencing.

“Our plan of attack here is to actually put in a storm-sewer system in the northwest corner of the site that will capture the 10 acres of runoff that’s coming through there. We will pipe it down through our project and into the larger basin. Our pipe sizes will have to increase to handle that additional acreage, and our basin has gotten a little bigger to handle the storm water for that 10 acres, as well.”

Residents expressed concerns about density and increased traffic.

Residents Ted and Donna Earl submitted a memorandum to the trustees to oppose the rezoning request through Loveland Law LLC of Upper Arlington.

“For a multitude of important reasons, this excessive and widely opposed request for rezoning deserves to be rejected by (the trustees),” the memorandum states. “The proposal seeks to impose a density and design that is unacceptably inconsistent with the existing development in the very special large lot rural character neighborhood where the land is located.”

The Jefferson Township Zoning Commission voted 3-0 on May 9 to recommend approval of the rezoning request to the trustees.

