Following are Columbus and Franklin County Metropolitan Park District programs for Aug. 1-8.

Battelle Darby Creek Metro Park

1775 Darby Creek Drive, Galloway

Ultraviolet Night Walk, 9 p.m. Aug. 2 at Indian Ridge. Guests can use a blacklight to see the hidden colors of the night.

Family Creeking Adventure, 11 a.m. Aug. 3 at the Ranger Station. Guests can catch fish, bugs and crawdads in Big Darby Creek.

Game Night, 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 3 at the Nature Center. Guests can play board games and active games provided by the park or bring their own.

Brown Bag Special: Cold Bloods, 11:30 a.m. Aug. 7 at the Ranger Station. Guests can bring their lunch and learn about and meet reptiles and amphibians.

Blacklick Woods Metro Park

6975 E. Livingston Ave., Reynoldsburg

Bugs and Blooms Display, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 3 and 4 at the Nature Center. Guests can view a display about summer flowers and the insects that visit them.

Hike All the Trails, 9 a.m. Aug. 3 at the Nature Center. Visitors can join a naturalist for a fast-paced hike on the park's six miles of trails.

Story Time, 10 a.m. Aug. 5 at the Nature Center. Children ages 2-6 can learn about nature through stories and activities.

Metro Five-0 Level 3: Bug and Blooms, 3 p.m. Aug. 7 at the Nature Center. Guests ages 50 and older can take a 2-mile walk to see summer flowers and the insects that visit them.

Blendon Woods Metro Park

4265 E. Dublin Granville Road, Westerville

First Friday Storytime, 10 a.m. Aug. 2 at the Nature Center. Children ages 2-6 can listen to books about animals and nature.

Morning Bird Hike, 8 a.m. Aug. 4 at the Nature Center. Guests can take a 2-mile hike to look for birds.

Toddlers in Nature: Over in the Forest, 10 a.m. Aug. 8 at the Nature Center. Children ages 1-3 can learn about the natural world through literacy, sensory development and motor skills in this format including a story, an activity and a walk.

Glacier Ridge Metro Park

9801 Hyland Croy Road, Plain City

Fantastic Night Creatures and Where to Find Them, 9 p.m. Aug. 1 at the windmill at Glacier Ridge Energy Center. Guests can take a "Harry Potter" themed hike to look for nocturnal animals.

Movie In the Park, 9 to 11:45 p.m. Aug. 3 at the windmill at Glacier Ridge Energy Center. Visitors can watch "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban" on a big outdoor screen. Rated PG. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs.

Tram and Scavenger Hunt, 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 6 and 7 at the Shelter House. Children ages 3-12 can take a 30-minute tram ride and go on a scavenger hunt.

Highbanks Metro Park

9466 U.S. Route 23 N., Lewis Center

For Kids: Explore the Natural Play Area, 10 a.m. Aug. 2 at the Big Meadows Picnic Area. Children ages 6-12 can explore off-trail, seeking signs of wildlife.

Snake Search, 2 p.m. Aug. 4 at the Nature Center. Guests ages 6 and older can search off-trail for snakes' hiding spots.

For Adults: Fitness Hike, 10 a.m. Aug. 6 at the Oak Coves Picnic Area. Guests ages 18 and older can take a 2.5-mile moderately paced hike with a naturalist on the Overlook Trail.

For Kids: Nature Games, 10 a.m. Aug. 7 at the Big Meadows Picnic Area. Children ages 6-12 can celebrate summer with outdoor games.

For Families: Go Creeking, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 8 at the Big Meadows Picnic Area. Guests can explore the Olentangy River for the animals that live there.

Homestead

4675 Cosgray Road, Hilliard

Summer Entertainment Series: Columbus Zoo, 7 p.m. Aug. 8 at the Amphitheater. Guests can watch a one-hour performance featuring animals from the Columbus Zoo & Aquarium. Attendees are encouraged to bring outdoor seating and snacks.

Inniswood Metro Gardens

940 S. Hempstead Road, Westerville

Metro Five-0 Level 2: Introductory Tai Chi, 1 p.m. Aug. 5 at the Education Pavilion. Guests ages 50 and older can learn the basics of this ancient Chinese moving meditation from Toaist tai chi instructor Midge Krause in an introductory lesson. All fitness levels are invited.

Scioto Audubon Metro Park

400 W. Whittier St., Columbus

Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m. Thursdays and Saturdays at the Grange Insurance Audubon. Guests can bring little ones for a nature-inspired story or two.

Weekly Bird Hike, 10 a.m. Saturdays at the Grange Insurance Audubon Center. Guests can search for birds in the park.

Sharon Woods Metro Park

6911 Cleveland Ave., Westerville

Talking with the Trees, 10 a.m. Aug. 3 at the Apple Ridge Picnic Shelter. Guests can join arborist Brian Goodall from Bartlett Tree Experts on a 1.5-mile stroll and learn about the importance of trees in the environment.

Family Tram Rides, 3 to 6 p.m. Aug. 4. Guests can board a tram at any of the tram stop signs for a tour of the park.

Lunchtime Chats: Bats Incredible, noon Aug. 8 at the Schrock Lake Picnic Shelter. Guests can learn about these flying mammals and how to help save them.

Slate Run Living Historical Farm

1375 state Route 674 N, Canal Winchester

Riddle Me These, Please, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 1-4 at the Farmhouse. Guests can pick up a list of riddles and think their way around the farm.

Three Creeks Park

3860 Bixby Road, Groveport

Calling All Kids: Mud Day, 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 6 at the Confluence Area. Children can play in the giant mud pit.

Walnut Woods

6723 Lithopolis Road, Groveport

Bugstravaganza, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 3 at the Buckeye Area. Guests can discover the world of insects and their relatives with activities and displays for all ages. Attendees can catch and release bugs, take a tram ride, explore the creek, make crafts and see insects up close.

Interpreters and assistive listening devices for persons with hearing impairments are available for any program. Call 614-891-0700 (TDD 895-6240) to schedule these services.

