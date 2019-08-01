MILLERSBURG — Taking one of the more difficult and challenging 4-H projects and making it fun and exciting for the participants has helped the Sheep Committee grow and prosper, more than doubling in size over the past few years.



Nate Klink, Craig Houin and Kevin Fair have combined their background and knowledge to help nurture the committee. The addition of two new committee members this year, Lisa Hendricks and Adam Pullman, has been a big help.



"We just wanted to make it fun," Klink said. "That was our No. 1 thing, to make it as easy as possible, which helps the parents help the kids.



"It’s not the easiest of projects," he continued. "There’s a lot to it, and it’s one of the longest projects the kids get. These kids get their lambs in April, and it takes equipment. We help them put the time in.



"It’s quite rewarding," Houin said. "We’ve grown quite a bit over the past five, six years. When Nate, Kevin and I, and the committee in general, we’ve done a lot to make the project fun and worthwhile. We want the kids to get some sort of value out of it. It’s nice to see our numbers growing."



All it took was some innovative ideas.



"We started the program over and got it rolling again," Klink said. "We work well together. Our thought process is pretty much the same. We have a lot of fun working together. Pizza parties during the fair and holding various clinics is helpful. We got good numbers coming out for those clinics, learning more about their projects.



"Getting them out there and working with their lamb, and then when they bring it down here for the fair and have a successful show, they realize all the work they put into it was worthwhile," he continued. "All that work just paid off in those 20 minutes in the ring."



Klink says the sheep committee had 20 kids when they took over seven years ago.



"We’ve more than doubled that today," he said. "We’re up to 41 kids with 57 sheep to show this year, Not only are they showing market lambs, but now they’re starting to bring breeding sheep.



That means the kids are not only bringing one sheep, but they’re bringing two.



An essay contest to win a sheep was the first big push that helped generate interest.



"We started with the give-away program which was instrumental in the process of gaining extra kids," Klink said. "Kids turned in those essays, and we only chose one kid. But we found if five kids turned in essays, the other kids still wanted to get involved, so they went and got a sheep. That added three or four more projects."



The winner of the first lamb has stayed in the program for four years and will be a senior this year.



"She’s brought a lamb every year, and we’ve seen that right down the line, which has helped us grow," Klink said. "That has had a lot to do with our program’s growth."



Klink and Houin both raise sheep. Klink says all three of his children show sheep, along with other animals.



"It’s something we enjoy as a family," he said.



"It helps to know what you’re talking about when you come in," Houin added. "A little background is always helpful."



"It’s a huge testament to the hard work those three guys have put into this committee," Janessa Hill, OSU Extension Educator, said. "They have put so much time and effort into making the sheep program what a successful program it is here in Holmes County.



"They have put on a clinic every other year, and they do a phenomenal job, bringing in outsiders to come and really prepare these kids for the fair," she continued.