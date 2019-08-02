New Jersey-based arts and crafts retailer A.C. Moore is opening a new location at 5780 Britton Parkway, according to an Aug. 2 press release.

The store will be between Best Buy and LA Fitness.

The location is its second in central Ohio; A.C. Moore also is at 1881 Hilliard Rome Road. It's the sixth Ohio location and will showcase the retailer’s more than 40,000 arts and crafts products, home decor, special occasion accessories and children's activities, the release said.

The new Dublin location will open at 8 a.m. Aug. 10 with a grand-opening celebration featuring activities and discounts, according to the release.

