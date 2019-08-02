Delaware police reported more than $3,800 worth of fraudulent checks had been issued against a business checking account and cashed in various locations across Ohio.

The theft was reported by residents of the 500 block of Harding Lane at 2:54 p.m. July 23.

In other recent Delaware police reports:

* Two juveniles found with alcohol during a traffic stop on Glenn Parkway at Peachblow Road at 5:27 a.m. July 28 are suspected of taking the beverages from a business in the 1800 block of Columbus Pike, according to reports.

* A resident of the 200 block of South Sandusky Street made a $60 down payment on a tablet computer but was told he would not receive the item in an incident reported at 6:30 a.m. July 28.

* Items valued at $2 were stolen from a business in the 100 block of London Road in a theft reported at 10:30 p.m. July 27.

* A resident of the first block of Waters Edge Circle reportedly was contacted by a caller claiming to represent a lending company, asking for details about her bank account. The resident refused to give the information and contacted police at 1:09 p.m. July 25.

* Construction tools valued at $600 were stolen in the first block of North Sandusky Street in a theft reported at 1:36 p.m. July 25.

* Items valued around $15 were stolen from a business in the 100 block of London Road in a theft reported at 8:12 a.m. July 24.

* A dog bit another dog in the 800 block of Mill Run Crossing in an incident reported at 7:73 p.m. July 24.

* Someone tried to leave a business in the 1000 block of Sunbury Road without paying for merchandise at 6:18 p.m. July 23, reports said.

* Gasoline was stolen from a garage in the 100 block of Locust Curve Drive in a theft reported at 5:37 p.m. July 21.