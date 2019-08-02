Columbus residents could have yet another local craft-beer option by the end of the year.

Wetstone Beer Co. plans to open a production facility and tasting room in Clintonville before the end of 2019, according to a news release.

The production facility will be in an east Columbus industrial park. The taproom will follow in the former Clintonville Outfitters store, 2864 N. High St.

The brewery will be operated by industry veterans, including head brewer Jake Borsvold, formerly of BrewDog USA and Great Lakes Brewing Co., according to the release.

Massie Lawson, who has 15 years of industry experience working and consulting for brewers, including Land-Grant Brewing Co. and BrewDog USA, and Don Cotter, former controller for Kindred, also are part of the Wetstone leadership team.

“We all love Clintonville, and we’d like to be thought of as the neighborhood’s taproom,” said Lawson, who added that she used to live around the corner from the former Clintonville Outfitters. “We’ll have a nature and outdoorsy theme, which draws on the history of the building with Clintonville Outfitters.”

Lawson said Wetstone would offer such stylistic staples as lagers, IPAs and stouts, as well as seasonal releases. A sours program also is planned, she said.

“It’s a nice variety of everything,” Lawson said, adding, “Jake is a really great brewer.”

The brewery has no plans to distribute, Lawson said. The trio intend to focus on production and the taproom.

“The quality and the experience are what’s most important,” Lawson said.

The Clintonville location also will open early to serve coffee, which will be available all day. Lawson said the company is working to secure a local roaster.

A parking variance requested for the North High Street site was presented to the Clintonville Area Commission in July. Commissioners voted against recommending the variance.

Evan Fracasso, project manager for Wetstone, said the owners continue to work through those issues.

The site will have bicycle parking and bike-repair stations to give cyclists incentive to ride to the taproom, according to the news release.

Lawson said the production facility, 750 Crosspointe Drive, will open prior to the Clintonville taproom and will feature a small tasting room and tours.

