Powell City Manager Steve Lutz has announced he plans to retire as soon as the city finds his replacement.

Lutz has served as city manager since 1996.

“I am grateful for all of the wonderful work opportunities I have been part of over the past 23 years,” said Lutz in a press release “I’ve had the distinct pleasure to work with dedicated elected and appointed officials and professional staff throughout my entire Powell career. It will be those relationships and my interactions with the community that I will miss most.

"After having worked continuously in the city management profession for the past 35 years, I look forward to being able to spend more time on other endeavors and interests.”

Before his arrival in Powell, Lutz worked for the cities of Lake Forest and Park Ridge in Illinois.

“Steve has served Powell with outstanding professionalism and unwavering dedication,” said Mayor Jon Bennehoof in the press release. “He is a tremendous ambassador and has helped shape Powell into the premier community which we all love to call home.

"He will be greatly missed.”

Vice Mayor Tom Counts said it's been a pleasure to work with Lutz.

“Steve led Powell’s transition from a village to a city and his conservative fiscal leadership and collaborative management style played no small role in Powell being one of the best cities to live in Ohio and the nation,” Counts said.

City Council will consider hiring the executive recruitment firm Ralph Andersen & Associates during its Aug. 6 meeting to assist in conducting a national search for a new city manager.

