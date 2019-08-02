Starting Monday, Aug. 5, fans of Swensons Drive-In Restaurants could get more money to spend at the drive-in restaurant.

To celebrate the Akron-based chain's 85th anniversary, staff members are giving $10 coins to every 85th car that pulls into one of the company's 12 locations. Central Ohio is home to two locations -- 7490 Sawmill Road, near Dublin, and 2012 Ikea Way, near Polaris Fashion Place in north Columbus -- with two more on the way.

Customers will have a chance to win the $10 coins through Sunday, Aug. 11, according to a Aug. 1 news release from the company.

In lieu of gift cards or certificates, Swensons gives out specialty coins, typically in $1 increments.

Swensons is known for its milkshakes, such fried side dishes as onion rings and French fries and its Galley Boy burger, with two special sauces.

The first central Ohio location of Swensons opened in Columbus in November.

