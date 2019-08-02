The Upper Arlington school board has appointed former longtime board member Marjory Pizzuti to fill a vacancy on the five-member panel.

After a roughly 50-minute closed-door executive session, the board voted 3-0 Friday, Aug. 2, to appoint Pizzuti to serve out the remainder of 12-year member Robin Comfort’s term on the board. Board Vice President Nancy Drees was absent from the meeting.

Comfort died July 8 from what district officials said was a "short battle with a recurrence of breast cancer." Her death came two days before her 64th birthday.

Pizzuti has experience on the Upper Arlington school board, having served from 2001 to 2013. She currently is president and chief executive officer of Goodwill Columbus, a position she’s held since January 2005.

Pizzuti will serve the remainder of Comfort’s third term on the board, which is set to expire Dec. 31. She would have to run as a candidate on the November ballot to retain the board seat for the next term. The filing deadline with the Franklin County Board of Elections is 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7.

In approving the appointment, board President Stacey Royer fought back tears as board member Carol Mohr said, “I think Margie’s 12 years of experience on this board, as well as her service as the CEO of Goodwill, make her an excellent choice.”

Pizzuti was in a meeting when contacted immediately after the meeting by ThisWeek but said she would comment later this afternoon.

Fifteen candidates had applied for the post by the district’s July 26 deadline. The others were Laura Barber-Purvis, Matthew Burkhart, Terry Fleming, Nicolas Fortkamp, Cristina Gulacy-Worrel, Ruben Guzman, Diane Haddad, Jeremy Kelley, Don Leach, Gloria Lombardi, Jenny McKenna, Lori Trent, Peter Walsh and Erik Yassenoff.

