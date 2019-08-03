Gahanna residents will have an opportunity to comment on Gahanna’s proposed Comprehensive Land Use Plan during a public hearing at Gahanna City Council on Monday, Aug. 5.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at Gahanna City Hall, 200 S. Hamilton Road.

In 2017, the city initiated the process to update its land-use plan that is intended to build upon the city’s previous planning documents to design a guide for future development by evaluating existing conditions, public input and local and regional trends, according to the 120-page document.

Gahanna development director Anthony Jones said the purpose of the plan is to consolidate all land-use and area plans into one comprehensive land-use plan in order to create guidelines for development that are uniform, consistent and representative of the desired character of the community.

The city has been working with a consultant team that includes OHM Advisors, Regionomics and Aimpoint.

Over the past several months, Jones said, the consultant team has worked with residents, the planning commission, area commissions, city staff members and a project steering committee to create the plan’s draft.

The public-engagement process has included six public meetings, seven steering-committee meetings, a telephone survey of 300 Gahanna residents and 163 online comments through the project webpage.

To check out the plan visit online at gahannalanduseplan.com/.

