Join staff members from ThisWeek Community News at the Columbus Food Truck Festival on Aug. 16 and 17 along the Scioto Mile, 233 S. Civic Center Drive, Columbus.

The food truck festival will run from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. both days.

In addition to the dozens of mobile-food vendors, ThisWeek employees will be at the media tent to listen to your story ideas or answer questions about our coverage -- or just to chat.

If you can’t make it, go to ThisWeek Community News’ Facebook page to watch live interviews with chefs, food-truck owners and local entertainment throughout the festival.

Admission to the festival is free.

For details, go to www.columbusfoodtruckfest.com.

