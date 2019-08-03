If you’ve been wondering why a guy in a reflective vest is rummaging through your recycling bin, you’re not alone.

And if you’ve found a card attached to your bin with some feedback on whether the items in it are approved for the city of Columbus’ curbside recycling program, you’re also not alone.

The city, in cooperation with the Solid Waste Authority of Central Ohio, is conducting a grassroots recycling education campaign called Feet on the Street. The project is being funded through a $40,000 grant from the Recycling Partnership and the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency as part of a statewide initiative to address recycling stream contamination.

The eight-week program will reach about 20,000 Columbus households, providing direct feedback on what is and isn’t acceptable for residents to put in their recycling bins for curbside pickup.

“The city’s curbside recycling program kicked off just over seven years ago. We haven’t had an education campaign since it started,” said Tim Swauger, administrator for the city’s Division of Refuse Collection, which is under the purview of the Department of Public Safety. “People want to recycle correctly, and the city wants to keep recycling viable and affordable.”

Feet on the Street’s second week, July 29 through Aug. 2, saw inspections of recycling bins in Clintonville. Bins in Northland, east, north, northwest and south Columbus also will be inspected as part of the program.

Swauger said Columbus’ fee-free curbside recycling program has about a 75% participation rate. But people can be overzealous in their desire to recycle, he said.

“We need to refine what residents do, in particular by trying to educate people on incorrect items we’re seeing in the bins,” Swauger said.

The automated collection trucks used by Rumpke Waste & Recycling, the city’s contracted refuse-collection provider, can’t screen what’s in the bins, Swauger said. Recycling contamination, caused by incorrect or soiled materials placed into the recycling system, increases costs and decreases recovery of recyclable materials.

“We see a lot of what we call ‘tanglers’ – metal or plastic coat hangers or hoses, for example. Those can jam up equipment. Some items, such as lawn chairs and large plastic totes, can damage or break equipment,” Swauger said. “Propane tanks and lithium batteries can cause fires.”

The most frequently seen unacceptable item, Swauger said, is plastic bags – both shopping bags and trash bags with recyclables inside. Neither should be placed in curbside bins, Swauger said.

He said most of these items are recyclable, just not in the city’s curbside program. He said residents should go to the city’s website or to swaco.org to find more information about how to properly recycle materials that aren’t accepted for curbside collection.

Mike Minnix, president of Good Land, the company contracted with the grant funds to conduct the in-person assessments, agreed that people generally want to recycle the right way.

“The effort is there. The education is in process,” he said.

Minnix is placing warning tags on recycling containers that include unapproved items. Residents who receive multiple warning tags or have included blatantly unacceptable items in the bins run the risk of having them tagged for noncollection.

“Me being right here on the street, I’m getting feedback – either people we see learning from week to week or people who actually come out while we’re here to find out what we’re doing and ask how they’re doing,” Minnix said.

Feet on the Street is being conducted in varied neighborhoods throughout the city to provide a broad view of the curbside recycling program, Swauger said. He said the data being assembled, both via Minnix’s efforts and at processing sites, will help the city target its education efforts in the future.

Rachel Kipar, community-program coordinator for the Recycling Partnership, said the issue of recycling contamination is not just a Columbus or Ohio problem and that the Feet on the Street grant is just one way her organization is addressing the issue nationwide.

Swauger said he hopes to be able to conduct the assessment for another 20,000 residents next year.

