Pet owners now have another place to get their furry friends professionally groomed and cleaned. Canine Couture, at 966 E. Main Street in Ravenna, will open today.



Owner Rachael Graham has 24 years of experience grooming pets, both feline and canine.



Before opening Canine Couture, she said she worked as a groomer for a veterinarian in Rootstown and at a grooming business she owned in Stow, which she said she later sold.



Graham offers a variety of services, including shampooing, grooming, nail clipping, cleaning out ears and cleaning teeth.



"We thought it was perfect as far as where our bathing area is going to be, where our kennel area is going to be," she said of her new store in the plaza across from Giant Eagle.



But what really sets it apart from the veterinarian office is that she will be able have more face time with her human clients.



The grooming area is a large open space behind a greeting and waiting area, like a salon but without chairs for the hairdressers. Instead, Graham grooms dogs and cats on a table that raises and lowers. Larger dogs she grooms on the floor.



She said many people do not realize how much attention is necessary when they acquire new, furry friends.



"I think a lot of people get a breed of dog that needs constant grooming not really realizing what’s involved with that," she said. "A lot of people get golden doodles, and that’s a breed of dog they get and don’t realize how much grooming is needed."



A full grooming job for a dog like a Husky could take 2.5 to 3 hours, she said. Starting with a bath, each dog needs time to dry before being thoroughly brushed and groomed.



She said she would need to have six to eight grooming jobs a day to keep the business going.



"I have been known to groom 16 dogs on my own in a day," she said. And she believes many of her existing clients in the area will continue bringing their pets to her as they learn of her new location.



The benefits of grooming are more than fur-deep, added Graham.



"There’s often things we can find as groomers medically that a vet can’t see," she said. "We find a lot of skin issues and things like that. There’s a lot of things we find, and then we can refer them to an appropriate vet to take of those issues."



For instance, if a dog’s feet are stained, that often means the dog has been licking or chewing them, and there’s likely something bothering them that may require medical attention.



Graham said she can also spot allergies that show up in the eyes or ears.



The store was heavily renovated with fresh paint, décor, flooring and more, she said.



"It was a lot of work," said Graham. "The area here is up and coming."



The Rootstown resident said she also looked at locations downtown but prefers the convenient parking of the plaza, particularly for clients in the winter taking their clean, freshly brushed cats and dogs out to the car.



For now, hours are 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays, noon to 8 p.m. on Thursdays and 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.



"Those hours will be extended as we continue to grow," said Graham.



For more information or to set an appointment, call 330-235-9609.