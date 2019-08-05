American track-and-field athlete and four-time Olympic gold medalist James Cleveland “Jesse” Owens won four gold medals during the 1936 Summer Olympics.

On Aug. 9, 1936, Owens won gold in the 400-meter relay, making him the most-decorated track-and-field athlete until the record was broken by Carl Lewis in 1984.

Owens, who also won the 100, 200 and long jump, shattered the claim of German Fuhrer Adolf Hitler that the Olympics would be a demonstration of Aryan racial superiority.

This photograph of Owens was taken in 1933 while he was a student at East Technical High School in Cleveland.

He was known as “the Buckeye Bullet” while at Ohio State University, where he won four NCAA championships