For Tim Pitts, organizing the first Bexley Brewfest is about more than pursuing his interest in central Ohio's craft brewery scene.

The event will benefit research into Alzheimer's disease, an issue that has touched his family.

"The more people you meet, the more you find are impacted by it," Pitts said.

The Bexley Brewfest will be held from 2 to 5:30 p.m. Sept. 28 on the front grounds of Jeffrey Mansion, 165 N. Parkview Ave. All proceeds will be donated to the Alzheimer's Association.

Pitts said he and his wife, Ashley, witnessed Ashley's father's experiences with the effects of Alzheimer's for four years before his death in January. Pitts' father was recently diagnosed with Alzheimer's, he said.

"A lot of smarter people can figure this out," Pitts said, referring to the medical community's ongoing search for an Alzheimer's cure. "They haven't yet, but we can raise money for it."

Pitts, a Newton, Massachusetts, native and Ashley, who is originally from Long Island, New York, moved to Bexley in 2012. The couple, who are the parents of five children, fell in love with Bexley's close-knit community and their neighbors' willingness to give back and rally behind important causes, he said.

"It's a really small geographic community," Pitts said. "I've always wanted to do a community event. I think Bexley lends itself to this."

Pitts said the Bexley Brewfest combines his and his wife's passion for finding a cure for Alzheimer's with their pastime of sampling the offerings of central Ohio breweries. The festival will feature 20 central Ohio craft breweries with more than 50 brews to sample, along with live music and food trucks.

"We thought of Jeffrey Mansion because it's the crown jewel of the town," Pitts said.

Bexley Mayor Ben Kessler said he's hopeful the Brewfest will attract Bexley residents and people from outside the community.

"The Brewfest will be a great opportunity to catch up with friends and sample craft brews from a dazzling array of local breweries," Kessler said. "It's great to see a grassroots, community-organized event."

A.J. Oishi, a neighbor of the Pitts family, said she's volunteering to organize the event because Alzhemier's has also affected her family. She said she's the primary caregiver for her mother, Maxine Oishi, who has been suffering from memory loss for 10 years.

"More and more people's lives are going to be touched by it, especially as our baby-boomer parents get older," Oishi said. "Bexley really rallies around Pelotonia, and I'm hoping people will do the same with this event."

Depending on the response, Pitts said he hopes to make the event an annual or biennial event and to continue to raise money for the Alzheimer's Association. Every 65 seconds, someone in the United States is diagnosed with Alzheimer's and one in three older adults will die with Alzheimer's or another form of dementia, according to the association.

Basic tickets are $45; VIP tickets are $75. For more information, to purchase tickets and see the list of breweries, visit bexleybrewfest.com.

For volunteer opportunities, email bexleybrewfest@gmail.com.

