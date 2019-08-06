Bexley police said a resident in the first block of South Stanwood Road reported someone stole her laptop computer from the back porch of her residence between July 20 and July 24.

In other recent Bexley incident reports:

* An employee of a store in the 2200 block of East Main Street a person entered the store July 23, went to the second floor and stole a six pack of beer in 12-ounce bottles and then went into the men's restroom and drank four. The person drank two more in the second-floor aisles of the store, according to reports. The employee said the offender then stole two 24-packs of beer in 12-ounce cans and left the store. A description of the offender was not provided.

* An employee of a store in the 2200 block of East Livingston Avenue reported at 4:08 p.m. July 25 that someone stole two packs of cigarettes valued at $15.16.