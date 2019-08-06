The plan that guides the future of Groveport's parks and recreation offerings is under review.

A six-person committee is reviewing Groveport's master parks plan, with $40,000 budgeted to pay a consultant to help with the assessment and cultivation of ideas.

The committee consists of Scott Lockett, City Council vice president; Chad Grashel, council member; Marsha Hall, city administrator; Stephen Farst, city engineer; Kyle Lund, recreation director; and Tom Byrne, facilities and parks director.

"Ultimately, I hope to continue to ensure our residents have access to safe parks with options for recreation and exercise for all ages to enjoy," Grashel said. "We might have some real opportunities at Groveport Park given the size and available space."

At 82 acres, Groveport Park, 7370 Groveport Road, is the largest, featuring the Groveport recreation, senior and aquatics centers, baseball, softball and soccer fields, a playground, nearly 2 miles of leisure paths, two fishing ponds and large areas of green space.

Cruiser Park, at 52 acres, is home to several soccer fields and a large wetland.

Columbus planning firm EMH&T developed the master parks plan in 2010, recommending that Groveport Park could include tennis, basketball and sand volleyball courts and a shelter house in the future.

In 2018, Jean Ann Hilbert, a member of council, sought to build five new tennis courts in Groveport Park. However, her plan, totaling between $800,000 and $850,000, was rejected by council in a 3-2 vote.

Hilbert also proposed constructing two additional tennis courts in Degenhart Park, a plan her colleagues also rejected.

Other parks, according to the city's website, include:

* Heritage Park, 551 Wirt Road, which is home to the historic Groveport Log House, originally built in 1815 and moved from the intersection of Madison and Main streets to its current location.

* Veterans Park, 421 Main St., which has four district areas in honor of those who served in the nation's armed forces.

* Blacklick Park, 770 Blacklick St., where visitors can see the historic Lock 22, once part of the Ohio and Erie Canal.

* Orchard Park, 5079 Cherry Blossom Drive, a more than 2-acre neighborhood park with playground equipment.

* Greenpointe Business Park, 4995 London Groveport Road, a 32-acre park with a large pond and paved leisure path within the Groveport Commerce Center.

The city also owns and operates The Links at Groveport, an 18-hole golf course at 1005 Richardson Road.

In addition, residents have two nearby Columbus metro parks -- Three Creeks Metro Park to the north and Walnut Woods Metro Park, which is south of town.

Hall indicated the review could go into 2020, with input from residents.

"The committee indicated in the first meeting that it wanted to put out a survey before making decision," she said.

"We already have some great parks and recreation facilities in the city," Grashel said. "It is the right time to look at what we have and determine where we can improve the experience of the residents in the future."

