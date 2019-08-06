The Dublin City School District's enrollment is increasing.

As of Aug. 1, the district was closing in on 16,500 students for the new school year, including preschool students, said Deputy Superintendent Tracey Deagle.

That represents a 500-student increase from a year ago, Deagle said.

"It definitely does represent an uptick of growth," she said.

The school year begins Wednesday, Aug. 14.

Deagle said the district expects student growth to continue for about the next 10 years before leveling off. New residential areas are under construction in the north and northwest quadrants of the district, including Jerome Village in Jerome Township, she said.

District spokesman Doug Baker said residential growth is occurring throughout the district, but the developable land in the northwest quadrant eventually will become occupied homes and contribute to that leveling off of enrollment.

Seven of the district's elementary schools are projected to be over capacity, Baker said.

They include Chapman, Eli Pinney, Glacier Ridge, Indian Run, Olde Sawmill, Thomas and Wright.

For example, according to data provided by the district, Glacier Ridge was one of the most over-capacity schools during the 2018-19 school year, with 722 students and a capacity of 650; it is expected to be at 739 for the new school year. Meanwhile, Indian Run had 630 students and a capacity of 575; it is expected to have 736 students for the new school year.

Other over-capacity schools include Davis Middle School (1,019 projected students, capacity of 900), Grizzell Middle School (922, 800), Dublin Coffman High School (1,899, 1,762) and Dublin Jerome High School (1,780, 1,524), Baker said.

A redistricting process will help balance the number of students enrolled at each school, Deagle said.

New school buildings should help, as well.

Jerome Village is where one of two new elementary schools, Abraham Depp Elementary School, is being built. The other new building, Hopewell Elementary School, is under construction on Bright Road.

Construction for both buildings began this past spring, and the schools are slated to be ready for occupancy by August 2020.

Construction for both schools is a total of $47.4 million. Funding will come from the combination $195 million bond issue, a 2-mill permanent-improvements levy and a 5.9-mill operating levy voters approved in November.

Although both schools will be built to hold a maximum of 720 students, Deagle said, the district is using data to determine enrollment for when they initially open.

