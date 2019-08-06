Tools valued at $4,540 were reported stolen at 11 a.m. July 22 from a construction site on the 5900 block of Wittingham Drive, according to the Dublin Police Department.

The reporting party told Dublin police items were taken from a house under construction, according to police reports.

In other recent Dublin police incident reports:

* A personal bag, work identification and other items totaling $531 were reported stolen at 10:45 a.m. July 23 from a vehicle in a parking lot near Indian Run Falls, 700 Shawan Falls Drive.

* An 18-year-old man was charged with offenses involving underage persons July 23 on the 6700 block of Glick Road. No other details were available.

* A 24-year-old man was charged with aggravated menacing July 23 on the 7200 block of Inverness Court.

* Misuse of credit cards was reported July 22 on the 6300 block of Frantz Road.

* A rear license plate was reported stolen July 22 on the 7200 block of Inverness Court

* Property damage was reported July 21 on the 8300 block of Nemain Loop.

* An 18-year-old woman and two 20-year-old women were charged with offenses involving underage persons, and a 20-year-old man was charged with sales to and use by underage persons July 21 on the 6400 block of Phoenix Park Drive.

* An 18-year-old man was charged with aggravated menacing July 21 at the Dublin Police Department, 6565 Commerce Parkway.

* A purse, a wallet, prescription pills and credit and debit cards totaling $3 in value were reported stolen at 7 p.m. July 20 from a vehicle in a parking lot near Indian Run Falls, 700 Shawan Falls Drive.

* Theft of a Toyota sedan valued at $19,500 was reported at 4:35 p.m. July 20 on the 4100 block of Tuller Road.

* A purse, a wallet and credit and debit cards totaling $481 in value were reported stolen at 5:31 p.m. July 20 from a vehicle parked on the 6300 block of Cosgray Road.

* A 29-year-old man was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs July 20 at Rings Road near Interstate 270.

* A 40-year-old man was charged with falsification July 20 on the 4100 block of Tuller Road.

* A 37-year-old woman was charged with drug paraphernalia July 20 on the 5000 block of Tuttle Crossing Boulevard.

* A 29-year-old woman was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs July 20 on the 6700 block of Sawmill Road.

* Clothing, makeup and a suitcase totaling $511 in value were reported stolen at 11:36 p.m. July 19 from a residence on the 7700 block of Windsor Drive.

* A $25 Target gift card and $106.45 in cash were reported stolen at 6:05 p.m. July 19 from the 6300 block of Woerner Temple Road.

* A 35-year-old man was charged with falsification July 19 at Blazer Parkway and Rings Road.

* A 21-year-old man was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs July 19 at U.S. Route 33 and Interstate 270.

* A 28-year-old woman was charged with marijuana drug abuse July 19 at Blazer Parkway and Rings Road.

* A 50-year-old woman was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs July 19 on the 7600 block of Sawmill Road.

* Negotiable instruments valued at $2,000 were reported stolen at 12:30 p.m. July 19 from a residence on the 8400 block of Davington Drive.