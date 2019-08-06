We are thrilled to welcome almost 16,500 students back to the classroom next week, as Dublin City Schools begins the 2019-20 school year on Wednesday, Aug. 14.

I hope all of our families, students and staff members have had a great summer. We are excited to return to providing our students with world-class instruction and well-rounded experiences.

This school year will, of course, provide challenges and opportunities.

We are very excited about the work being done by our Profile of a Graduate task force.

The journey of creating our Dublin City Schools Profile of a Graduate began during the spring of 2017 when a vast amount of surveying work, largely online, was conducted. Teachers, support staff, students and parents were involved in a survey process with the fundamental question being, "What are the essential habits, skills and attributes for each Dublin student to obtain before graduation in order to best prepare the student for a successful future?" Hundreds of responses to this question were received, and our academic team created the first rendition of our Profile of a Graduate.

The Profile of a Graduate is not about test scores, but it is about character attributes, such as perseverance, the ability to think critically, kindness, empathy and many more. In June, a new profile task force began meeting to further explore these concepts and how to effectively implement them into our daily work.

These guiding principles will continue to drive what we do for students on a daily basis and we will be keeping you posted as we move that process. I invite you to learn more about the profile at dublinschools.net/ profileofagraduate.aspx.

Of course, we will be dealing with the challenges posed by enrollment growth again this school year.

The solutions currently are under construction, but for one more year, we will be hard-pressed for space.

Construction is progressing well on Hopewell Elementary and Abraham Depp Elementary schools. Both are scheduled to open in fall 2020.

The former central office is in the process of being renovated into a centralized preschool, and that facility also will open in fall 2020.

We will break ground on the fifth middle school in spring 2020, and it will open in fall 2021.

In the interim, we have continued to grow and have enrolled students from more than 100 countries, who speak more than 60 languages.

This fall, we will begin the K-8 redistricting process in order to prepare for these new schools.

Our process will be transparent, will include many public meetings and will be wrapped up by winter break in order to give our families plenty of time to prepare for changes.

As you know, the safety and security of our students is our No. 1 priority.

As we begin next week, please exercise caution when driving around our schools. Each morning at arrival and in the afternoon at dismissal, we have thousands of our students walking, biking and driving to and from school. Please slow down and observe the flashing-light signs and posted speed limits.

Again this year, we invite you to share your back-to-school photos with us on Twitter using the hashtag #DCSday1.

We are going to have another great year here in Dublin City Schools, and we could not do it without the support of this fantastic community. Thank you.

Dublin City School District Superintendent Todd Hoadley, Ph. D., submitted the From the Superintendent's Desk column.